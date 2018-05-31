Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning against Guido Pella of Argentina during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Guido Pella of Argentina plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Guido Pella of Argentina during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal stormed past Argentine Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 Thursday to reach the French Open third round for the 14th straight year.

The world's top-ranked player won his 32nd straight set at Roland Garros dating back to the start of the 2016 tournament, when he was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury prior to his third-round match.

With the win, the Spanish great also moved a step closer to tying Australian Margaret Court, an 11-time Australian Championships/Australian Open champion, for the most singles titles at a single Grand Slam tournament.

After being taken out of his comfort zone and having to save four set points against big-hitting Italian Simone Bolelli in the first round, Nadal dominated the rallies nearly from start to finish against Pella.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion faced break points in his very first service game of the first set but managed to find his way out of trouble.

Nadal then seized on a break-point opportunity in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead and never looked back.

The top-seeded Spaniard, who will turn 32 on June 3, did not face a single break point in the last two sets as he eased into a third-round match-up against 27th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet.