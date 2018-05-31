Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal stormed past Argentine Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 Thursday to reach the French Open third round for the 14th straight year.
The world's top-ranked player won his 32nd straight set at Roland Garros dating back to the start of the 2016 tournament, when he was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury prior to his third-round match.
With the win, the Spanish great also moved a step closer to tying Australian Margaret Court, an 11-time Australian Championships/Australian Open champion, for the most singles titles at a single Grand Slam tournament.
After being taken out of his comfort zone and having to save four set points against big-hitting Italian Simone Bolelli in the first round, Nadal dominated the rallies nearly from start to finish against Pella.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion faced break points in his very first service game of the first set but managed to find his way out of trouble.
Nadal then seized on a break-point opportunity in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead and never looked back.
The top-seeded Spaniard, who will turn 32 on June 3, did not face a single break point in the last two sets as he eased into a third-round match-up against 27th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet.