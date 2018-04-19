Russia's Karen Khachanov hits a serve during his match against Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal sets up for a forehand during his match against Russia's Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal prepares to hit a forehand against Russia's Karen Khachanov in a third-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Thursday eased past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of Monte-Carlo Masters.

The world No. 1 and 10-time champion of this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event needed just an hour and 20 minutes to beat the unseeded 21-year-old.

The key factor in the victory was Nadal's success on return against the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Khachanov, who hit just one ace and won only 50 percent of his first-serve points.

That caused him to lose his serve twice in each set; the Spaniard, by contrast, won 86 percent of his first-serve points and did not face a single break point in the contest.

Nadal's victory sets up a quarter-final showdown Friday against fifth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, who rallied to defeat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday and is seen as a challenger to the Spaniard's long reign as tennis' top clay-court player.

Nadal now is three victories away from winning a record 31st ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title.

Both Nadal and Djokovic have 30 titles at Masters events, which trail only the four Grand Slams events and the season-ending ATP Finals in terms of ranking points.