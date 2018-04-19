Spain's Rafael Nadal on Thursday eased past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of Monte-Carlo Masters.
The world No. 1 and 10-time champion of this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event needed just an hour and 20 minutes to beat the unseeded 21-year-old.
The key factor in the victory was Nadal's success on return against the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Khachanov, who hit just one ace and won only 50 percent of his first-serve points.
That caused him to lose his serve twice in each set; the Spaniard, by contrast, won 86 percent of his first-serve points and did not face a single break point in the contest.
Nadal's victory sets up a quarter-final showdown Friday against fifth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, who rallied to defeat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday and is seen as a challenger to the Spaniard's long reign as tennis' top clay-court player.
Nadal now is three victories away from winning a record 31st ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title.
Both Nadal and Djokovic have 30 titles at Masters events, which trail only the four Grand Slams events and the season-ending ATP Finals in terms of ranking points.