Rafael Nadal of Spain leaving a press conference after announcing his withdrawal from playing at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Wednesday pulled out of the Brisbane International with a left thigh injury.

The 32-year-old was set to play his 2019 opening match in Brisbane against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"I did an MRI and it shows a small staring on my left thigh. I tried to play, I wanted to play, but recommendations from the doctors (were otherwise)," Nadal said during a press conference.

The world No. 2 played just nine tournaments last season, a year which was successful but plagued by physical problems.

Nadal won his 11th title at the French Open and also emerged victorious at the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto, but had to leave both the Australian and US Open due to injury.

"I know it is tough. I cannot thank enough the people who support me in my career - especially the tough moments," he concluded.