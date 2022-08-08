Survivors of Japan’s southern city of Nagasaki, the second location to be hit by a United States atomic bomb during World War II, hope they will be the last victims of nuclear weapons.

Hibakushas — a Japanese term for people affected by the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings at the end of World War II — are particularly worried about the war in Ukraine and the possibility of Russia launching an atomic bomb.

“The most worrying thing about the war in Ukraine is the possible use of nuclear weapons. It’s not like in the old days, they are much more sophisticated now and I worry about how the situation could escalate,” Mise Seiichiro, an 85-year-old survivor who was just over 3 km from the hypocentre of the blast when it hit, says.

