Spain's two-time Dakar Rally champion Nani Roma said he was preparing to compete in the next race.

He told Efe about the possible challenges of driving in Saudi Arabia in the 2020 edition and beating his rivals, including Carlos Sainz Jr.

The driver of the Mini All4 racing team attended Tuesday a promotional event in Madrid, where he said that after this rest time, he will start preparing for the upcoming season, meeting with engineers and team staff to improve the car for the Dakar 2020.

Although he still does not have a clear idea about what race he will do at the Silk Way Rally in Russia, his plans are beginning "to take shape to arrive halfway through the year in good condition and compete with assurance."

Roma also valued the possible change of the next edition of the Dakar Rally to Saudi Arabia.

"I was very comfortable in South America, but all the changes are good and we like to discover new countries, in my case, I've never been to Saudi Arabia and I think it's a very good place to drive. I think the change is positive," he added.

As for his possible competitors next year, he said that "his main rival is the winner of the previous edition," in this case it was Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah.

But there are also "Carlos, Peterhansel or Giniel De Villiers," he added: "Those of us who have fought to be in the next Dakar."

He continued: "I also think that the main rival is oneself. We have to work and do things well, we know we are competitive and we can win, the important thing now is to prepare the car well, prepare well physically and psychologically and fight to win another Dakar."

As for Carlos Sainz, Roma said that he has "great respect" for him.

"What impresses me most about Carlos is the constant motivation he has and how much he likes it, it's amazing with all the years of competition he has been in," he added.

"This year we were teammates and I think he is a very strong driver, with a lot of enthusiasm and that he likes what he does," he said.

Meanwhile, Roma said that it would be "very difficult" for his compatriot Fernando Alonso, to win next year's Dakar although if he "prepared in the long term it could be very competitive."

Alonso was recently testing the Toyota Hilux V8, which Al-Attiyah was crowned last year in the Dakar, in Rome.

"It is very possible that Alonso can compete in the Dakar next year," Roma said, adding: "I'm sure he was doing well because he knows how to drive and I'm sure he will adapt with time".

The double champion of the Dakar, both in motorcycles (2004) and in cars (2014), said Alonso's strong points will be that "he has the ability to compete and a good team, because Toyota He has the car he won last year."

But Roma said that Alonso "could not be asked for results, because no matter how well he prepared for it (the 2020 Dakar), one must also understand how the rally raid modality works."

He added that it does not help that "Alonso cannot perform a specific preparation because he is doing a thousand different competitions and runs many races," a reference to the World Resistance or Indycar, which he will take part in this year in Indianapolis.

Alonso "has the bases, is a machine to compete, has great passion for the sport motor and would know how to do very well, but first he would have to go calmly, he would enjoy it and we would welcome him", Roma added. EFE

