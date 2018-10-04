Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik (C) and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (L) battle for the ball during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in Naples, Italy. EFE-EPA/Ciro Fusco

Napoli's Marek Hamsik (C) contends with Mohamed Salah (L) and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in Naples, Italy. EFE-EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in Naples, Italy. EFE-EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Lorenzo Insigne's goal in the 89th minute was enough for Napoli to defeat a flat Liverpool side 1-0 here Wednesday in a Group C Champions League match.

For the hosts, it was a much-needed win after they opened their Champions campaign with a 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade.

The Reds, meanwhile, showed none of the brilliance that was on display in their 3-2 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli not only contained the explosive Liverpool attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but dominated possession in the first half.

A shot by Insigne went just wide in the 11th minute and Arkadiusz Milik tested Liverpool keeper Alisson with a strike from inside the area in the 33rd.

The hosts remained in control following the break and had three shots within the first 15 minutes of the second half, but none of them resulted in a goal.

Dries Mertens, who came on for Milik with 20 minutes left, hit the cross-bar in the 82nd minute and the match seemed set to end 0-0 until Insigne's strike in the 89th.

The result leaves Napoli atop Group C with 4 points, one ahead of both Liverpool and PSG, while Red Star have lost both of their matches.