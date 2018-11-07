Paris Saint-Germain's Juan Bernat (in black) celebrates after scoring a goal against Napoli in a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Naples, Italy. EFE-EPA/Ciro Fusco

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (C) tries to elude Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Naples, Italy. EFE-EPA/Ciro Fusco

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a goal against Paris Saint-Germain during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Naples, Italy. EFE-EPA/Ciro Fusco

Napoli battled back here Tuesday to draw 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain and pull level on points with Liverpool atop Group C in the Champions League.

PSG, who took the lead in first-half stoppage time with a goal by Juan Bernat, had a chance to vault into first place in the group thanks to Liverpool's surprising 2-0 loss to Red Star earlier Tuesday in Belgrade.

Instead, the French club trail Napoli and Liverpool by a point with two matches left in the group stage.

The hosts began cautiously in front of the 75,000 spectators at San Paolo stadium in Naples, conceding both possession and the initiative to the Parisian side.

With the recuperating Edinson Cavani on the bench and Neymar closely guarded, the visitors relied almost exclusively on Kylian Mbappe and the French international provided the key assist on Bernat's goal.

Napoli turned the tables in the second half, flying forward behind Dries Mertens, who tested PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Just past the hour mark, a mistake by PSG defender Thiago Silva forced Buffon to foul attacker Jose Callejon in the box and the referee awarded a penalty.

Lorenzo Insigne stepped to the spot and converted to level the score at 1-1, signaling a frantic final stretch that saw PSG coach Thomas Tuchel turn to Cavani, but the Uruguayan striker was unable to make the difference for his team.