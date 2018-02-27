Napoli's Dries Mertens (2-L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and SSC Napoli at Sardegna Arena stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Cagliari's goalkeeper Alessio Cragno (bottom) and Napoli's Allan (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and SSC Napoli at Sardegna Arena stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Napoli's Mario Rui (R) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and SSC Napoli at Sardegna Arena stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Napoli's Dries Mertens (L) celebrates with teammates during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and SSC Napoli at Sardegna Arena stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Napoli inflicted a 5-0 drubbing here Monday on Cagliari to increase their lead at the top of Serie A to four points, though second-place Juventus have a game in hand.

For the visitors, it was a club-record 10th straight league victory.

Real Madrid veteran Jose Callejon put Napoli up 1-0 with a goal in the 29th minute and the away side led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a strike in the 42nd minute by Dries Mertens, who connected with a cross from Elseid Hysaj.

The goal had resonance for Mertens, coming in the same stadium in Cagliari where the Belgium international posted a hat trick in his first match for Napoli in December 2016.

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik increased the margin to 3-0 with a goal in the 61st. Lorenzo Insigne converted a penalty nine minutes later and Mario Rui scored on a direct free kick in the final minute of regulation to complete the rout.

The outcome leaves Cagliari in the 14th spot, just five points above the relegation zone.

