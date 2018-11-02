Napoli players salute their fans after defeating Empoli 5-1 in a Serie A match at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's midfielder Piotr Zielinski tries to slip between two Empoli players during a Serie A match at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli forward Dries Mertens scores a goal against Empoli during a Serie A match at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Dries Mertens had a hat trick here Friday to lead Napoli 5-1 over relegation-bound Empoli in the opener of the 11th round of the 2018-2019 Serie A season.

The win lifts Napoli to second place with 25 points, 3 behind leaders Juventus, though the Turin club have a game in hand. Empoli, with just 6 points, are 18th.

The hosts were dominant from the start and went up 1-0 in the 9th minute with a goal by Lorenzo Insigne, his seventh of the Serie A season.

Empoli made some inroads in the offensive zone and thought they were level after Luca Antonelli scored, but the goal was disallowed for an offside.

Instead, Mertens connected with a shot from distance to boost Napoli's lead to 2-0 in the 38th minute.

The visitors managed to pull one back with a goal by Francesco Caputo in the 58th minute, only to see Mertens score again six minutes later to make it 3-1.

Arkadiusz Milik got a fourth goal for the home side in the 90 minute and Mertens completed the triple with a strike in stoppage time.