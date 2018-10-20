Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia competes in the men short program during the 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Nam Nguyen of Canada competes in the men short program during 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Julian Zhi Jie Yee of Malaysia competes in the men short program during 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic competes in the men short program during 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Nathan Chen (R) of the USA is greet by fans after competeing in the men short program during 2018 the Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Nathan Chen of the USA competes in the men short program during 2018 the Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Nathan Chen of the United States is now leading the men's competition after the first day of the 2018 Skate America on Thursday at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

Chen scored 90.58 points from his "Caravan" short program, his first short program since he won the world title in March, a press release said.

"It was a good start for my season and for my first short program of the season since being at Worlds last year," Chen said in the statement.

"It definitely wasn't the best in terms of all the technical elements, but the performance was pretty good. The audience was amazing and I had a lot to go off of," he added.

The Yale freshman was seen interacting with and accepting gifts from his women fans with a smile after he participated in the competition, reported an efe-epa journalist.

Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic finished second (82.09) and Julian Zhi Jie Yee finished third (81.52).

Skate America is the first stop on the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.

On Saturday, the event will begin with the men's and pairs free skates, and end with the rhythm dance and ladies short program.

The event is being held between Oct. 19-21 and will feature 60 athletes representing more than 16 nations competing over three days in ladies, men's, pairs and ice dance.