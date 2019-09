Kabuki actors perform during the opening ceremony prior to the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Sep.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

Actors of the 'Heisei Nakamuraza' Japanese kabuki theater company perform on stage during a rehearsal of the play 'Fuji Musume/Rejinshi' at the Canal Theater in Madrid, Spain, June.26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Emilio Naranjo

'Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’ to be adapted into kabuki play

Kabuki theater is coming back into the spotlight with an ambitious adaptation of "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind", an animated epic science fantasy by director Hayao Miazaki, to mark the 35th anniversary of the film.

The play is the product of five years of work between Shochiku Company Ltd, a production company for Kabuki, and Japanese animation film studio Studio Ghibli.