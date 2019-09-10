A view of the "Design of the Third Reich" exhibition at the Design Museum Den Bosch in The Netherlands, 10 September 2019. EFE/Imane Rachidi

An exhibition about Nazi design featuring photos of Adolf Hitler, posters, costumes, copies of Mein Kampf and swastika flags, has raised concerns in Holland over glorification of the ideology and has forced the museum to ramp up security.

When pondering what political movements of the twentieth century had had the most impact on design, the Design Museum Den Bosch staff agreed that the "most evil ideology", National Socialism, had exerted great efforts into creating cultural references that would prop up the movement's identity, the director of the gallery, Timo de Rijk, told Efe.