The NBA announced the suspension of Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram for four games without pay, Lakers guard Rajon Rondo for three games without pay while Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul was suspended for two games without pay on Sunday.

The players were suspended after a probe found them guilty of an on-court fight on Saturday in the fourth-quarter of the game at Staples Center, which the Rockets won 124-115 over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden," the NBA said in a statement.

Rondo was "suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches, at Paul," it added.

Paul, who was suspended for poking at Rondo's face and punching him, served the first day of his suspension on Sunday as the Rockets faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center and eventually lost 115-112.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations, who headed the NBA investigation and was present at the controversial match, spoke to the players as well as the witnesses on Sunday, the NBA said.