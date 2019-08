Nepalese Hindu pilgrims, also known as Bolboms, walk to a site to engage in the worship of Shiva, the god of creation and destruction, in Sundarijal, Nepal, Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Thousands of Hindu Bolbom devotees from across Nepal travel barefoot to the northern holy city Sundarijal, 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the capital Kathmandu, where they collect water claimed to be holy.

The water is stored in two pots on colorful wooden sticks, which are not allowed to be placed on the ground until end of the procession.

Bolboms believe all their sins and mistakes committed in life will be forgiven by taking part in this ceremony.

A visual story by Narendra Shrestha.