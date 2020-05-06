Guard wearing a facial mask stand guard at The Western Union Company during the 43rd day of nationwide emergency lockdown, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Pradeep Raj Lamsal, who works in Dubai, was in for a rude shock when his company asked him not to come to the office for at least six months after he was told to stay home without pay in March when a coronavirus lockdown was enforced in the United Arab Emirates.

Lamsal, like other hundreds of thousands of Nepalese working abroad, is preparing to return home as the tiny landlocked Himalayan nation braces for one of the biggest losses to its economy as the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated jobs and dwindled remittances from migrant workers.EFE-EPA

