Tenzin Cheten, 69, has both of her eyes marked prior to her double cataract surgery during a free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 24 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Dr. Sanduk Ruit prepares to conduct a cataract operation during a free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 24 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Elderly Nepalese have their operated eyes patched as they sleep after undergoing cataract surgery during the free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 24 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A group of patients waits to get their eyepatch removed on the day after their cataract surgery during the free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 25 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

An elderly person receives local anesthesia during a free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 24 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Tenzin Cheten, 69, jokingly squeezes the nose of Jalte Gurung (L) as she is able to see from her both eyes after having her eye patches removed one day after her cataract surgery during the free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 25 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A dense cataract is seen in right eye of Pema Yangji, 68, as she waits for cataract surgery during a free health camp at the Chame Community Eye Center in Chame, Manang District, some 270 kilometers from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, 24 May 2022 (issued 08 June 2022). EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Dozens of older people from remote settlements in Nepal’s Manang district received free cataract surgery to improve their vision and quality of life.

The free service is led by the Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology which, as part of its outreach program, targets hard-to-reach communities to ensure they receive "equity in eye care service delivery," the organization says. EFE-EPA

