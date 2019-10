An Armed Police dog handler decorates his K9 colleague with color, petals and flower garlands at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Armed Police force dog is decorated with color and petals by its handler at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Armed Police dog handler bathes his K9 colleague at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Armed Police dog handlers and their K9 colleagues attend a ceremony at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Armed Police force dog shakes to dry after being bathed by its handler at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Armed Police dog handlers and their K9 colleagues stand at attention at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Armed Police dog handler and his garland decorated K9 colleague stand at attention at the Armed Police Dog Training School during a dog worship day that is celebrated as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA