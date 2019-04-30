Members of Thailand's Wild Boars football team attend a press conference to announce the 'Thai Cave Rescue Series Contract Exchange Ceremony' with Netflix in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Members of Thailand's Wild Boars soccer team attend a press conference to announce the 'Thai Cave Rescue Series Contract Exchange Ceremony' with Netflix, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) President of International Productions for SK Global Entertainment Michael Hogan, Director of International Originals for Netflix Erika North, Thailand's Wild Boards football team coach Ekapol Chantawong, and Spokesperson of the Committee for Tham Luang Cave Mission Lt General Werachon Sukondhapatipak pose for photos during a press conference to announce the 'Thai Cave Rescue Series Contract Exchange Ceremony' with Netflix, in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The story of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their coach who were trapped for two weeks in a cave in northern Thailand last year will be told by the United States-based media platform Netflix following a deal between several producers announced in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Thai company 13 Tham Luang Company Ltd – which has the rights to use the stories of the victims – and production company SK Global Entertainment sealed their collaboration with the American streaming giant to bring the story of the rescue to screen.

Government spokesperson Werachon Sukondhapatipak said at a press conference that the boys picked Netflix out of the options available to tell their story.

All 13 people who were rescued were present at the event, some of them considerably taller since the time they emerged from the Tham Luang cave in July 2018.

Ekkapol Ake Chantawong, coach of the Wild Boars soccer team, said that telling their story was an opportunity to thank Thailand and everyone who participated in and pulled off the miraculous rescue.

Ekkapol, who took the boys into the cave on an excursion and played a key role in their survival after they were trapped, said that they would ensure that their story was told truthfully.

American filmmaker Jon M Chi ("Crazy Rich Asians) and Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya ("Bad Genius") will co-direct the project, which doesn't yet have a release date or specific format.

Erika North, director of Netflix's original content, said that the project was still in an early stage of development.

She declined to reveal the sum the company had paid to acquire the rights, although 20 percent of the total will be paid to the government of Thailand as an expression of gratitude.

Michael Hogan, president of international production at SK Global, said that the project would strive to keep the facts as close as possible to what occurred while being respectful toward the protagonists.

The 12 boys, who were aged between 11-16 years at the time of the incident, and their 26-year-old coach went missing after entering the cave in the northern Chiang Rai province on Jun. 23, 2018 after soccer practice.

They were found 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) from the entrance nine days later.

The group was rescued in batches of two between July 8-10 in a hugely complex and risky mission that grabbed the world's attention.

Divers had to navigate narrow, dark and flooded passageways to safely extract the boys.

Tributes poured in from around the world after the rescue, including by FIFA during the FIFA BestAwards held on Sep. 24 of that year in London.

nc/pd/dl