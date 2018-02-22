Gold medalist Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (R) in action during the Women's 1000 m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medalist Suzanne Schulting of The Netherlands jubilates her win in the Women's 1000 m short track speed skating final at the venue ceremony in the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Gold medalist Suzanne Schulting of The Netherlands (C) with Silver medalist Kim Boutin of Canada (L) and Bronze medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy (R) during the venue ceremony for the Women's 1000 m short track speed skating final at the venue ceremony in the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting on Thursday won the gold medal in the ladies' 1,000-meter short track speed skating competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

With a time of one minute and 29.778 seconds, Schulting, 20, won her first individual victory at an Olympic event.

She was also part of the Dutch team that won the bronze on Tuesday in the ladies' 3,000m short track relay.

Canada's Kim Boutin, a triple Olympic medalist so far in the PyeongChang Games, took the silver medal with a time of one minute and 29.956 seconds, while Italy's Arianna Fontana got the bronze for a time of one minute and 30.656 seconds.