Czech referee Pavel Kralovec inspects the pitch prior to a pre-World Cup friendly between Austria and Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austria's players celebrate with fans after their pre-World Cup friendly against Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

German players Mario Gomez (L) and Niklas Suele (R) react after a pre-World Cup friendly against Austria in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after a pre-World Cup friendly between Austria and Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Germany stumbled to a 2-1 loss to Austria in a pre-World Cup friendly here Saturday, a match in which goalkeeping great Manuel Neuer made his return to action after an eight-month injury hiatus.

Neuer, who had not played since sustaining a broken foot - a recurrence of a previous injury - during training in September, was competing in his first game for the German national squad since October 2016.

Even though Germany gave up two goals at Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, and lost to its neighbor for the first time since 1986, Neuer made several quality saves during the contest.

German head coach Joachim Low fielded a side without regular starters Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng for the match, which began two hours late due to heavy rains.

The visitors' first goal came after an error by Austrian goalkeeper Jorg Siebenhandl, whose errant pass went straight to Mezut Ozil and set up the Arsenal midfielder for an easy score in the 11th minute.

Although an Austrian victory seemed far-fetched at that juncture, the home team started to take control of the game at around the half-hour mark and nearly got a goal from Florian Grillitsch, who unsuccessfully tried to maneuver around Neuer.

In the second half, Austria stepped up its aggressiveness against an opponent that was out of sync amid a flurry of substitutions.

Although the Germans appeared to be having difficulty getting inspired for a mere friendly, the Austrians were desperate to defeat the defending World Cup champions for the first time in more than three decades.

After failing to convert several scoring chances, defender Martin Hinteregger scored on a volley off a corner kick in the 53rd minute.

The Austrians kept up their intensity after that strike and were rewarded with a second goal in the 69th minute, when midfielder Alessandro Schopf scored off an assist from Stefan Lainer, finishing off a play set up by a long pass by captain Julian Baumgartlinger.

The Germans tried to mount a comeback, but their typical precision was lacking as time ticked away.

The win was the second in four days for Austria, which topped Russia 1-0 in a friendly in Innsbruck on Wednesday.

Austria, however, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the fifth straight time.

Germany, which will be one of the top favorites when soccer's premier event kicks off in 12 days in Russia, has been drawn into Group F along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.