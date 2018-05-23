Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Unai Emery (C) reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, on Nov. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The crest of English Premier League side Arsenal FC at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger (R) reacts next to Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Unai Emery (L) during their UEFA Champions League group A soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

New Arsenal coach Unai Emery on Wednesday said he is proud to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Arsene Wenger.

Emery - the former coach of Valencia, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Spartak Moscow - replaced Wenger, who left the Gunners last week after 22 years at the helm.

"I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history," the Spanish-Basque coach said on Arsenal's official website.

Emery stressed that he chose Arsenal because he wants to continue winning titles with a leading European team.

"Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run," Emery said.

The 46-year-old Emery praised Wenger, noting that he learned much from the legendary 68-year-old French skipper.

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including two doubles, during his tenure.

Emery's arrival at Arsenal comes after two years in charge of PSG, where he led the French club to a Ligue 1 title and two French Cups.