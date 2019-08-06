A new species of dinosaur has been discovered thanks to a fossil that had been incorrectly identified more than three decades ago in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

A PhD student from a South African University has discovered a new species of dinosaur thanks to a fossil that had been incorrectly identified more than three decades ago, sources at the school reported Tuesday.

The animal has been named "Ngwevu intloko" (which means "gray skull" in the Xhosa language) and is a new species of sauropodomorph belonging to the early Jurassic period when the larger dinosaurs began to dominate the Earth.

The Ngwevu intloko was a biped, had a sturdy body, a long thin neck and a small head.

It measured about three meters from the snout to the tip of the tail and was probably omnivorous, capable of feeding on both plants and small animals.

Researcher at the University of Witwatersrand, Kimberley Chapelle is the author of the discovery and she was supervised by Professor Paul Barrett of the British Natural History Museum.

"This is a new dinosaur that has been hiding in plain sight," Barrett said in a statement released today by the University.

"The specimen has been in the collections in Johannesburg for about 30 years, and lots of other scientists have already looked at it. But they all thought that it was simply an odd example of Massospondylus," the researcher added.

The massospondylus, belonging to the group of sauropodomorphs (predecessors of sauropods), are found relatively regularly in South Africa, but this finding raises questions about the possibility that there were more variants of sauropodomorphs in the area than previously believed.

"In order to be certain that a fossil belongs to a new species, it is crucial to rule out the possibility that it is a younger or older version of an already existing species. This is a difficult task to accomplish with fossils because it is rare to have a complete age series of fossils from a single species," Chapelle added.

Since there are quite a few samples of massospondylus found in the region, the researcher was able to rule out that the differences can be attributed to age.

"This new species is interesting because we thought previously that there was really only one type of sauropodomorph living in South Africa at this time" Barrett concluded.

The fossil that led to the discovery is quite complete and the skull is remarkably well preserved.

The finding, which has been disseminated in the PeerJ scientific publication, will help to better understand the transition between the Triassic and the Jurassic, a period that passed about 200 million years ago. EFE-EPA

