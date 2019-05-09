The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, 08 May 2019. EPA/DOMIC LIPINSKI/PA

Athlete Dennis van der Stroom, Prince Harry and host lieutenant general Mart de Kruif cycle through the park during the presentation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in the Hague, Netherlands, 09 May 2019. EPA/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK

Prince Harry talks to participants during the presentation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in the Hague, Netherlands, 09 May 2019. EPA/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the presentation of the Invictus Games 2020, The Hague, Netherlands, 09 May 2019. EPA/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/POOL

The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, who earlier in the week became a father for the first time, was in the Netherlands on Thursday for a one-year countdown event launching the next edition of the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is an international sports event for injured war veterans that was set up by Harry, the Duke of Sussex, after he witnessed a similar event, the Warrior Games in the United States, back in 2013.

The first edition of the Invictus Games took place in 2014 in the UK capital London. Subsequent editions took place in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

“These men and women, who had given it all in service to their country, now do the same on the sports field,” Harry said in a speech to athletes and delegates at the Invictus Games launch event.

Harry, who has just become a father to a baby boy, was presented with a white Invictus Games-branded baby-grow during the launch in the Dutch city of the Hague.

As part of the event, the prince observed wheelchair basketball and archery training sessions, as well as took a bicycle ride in a park, as documented in images released via Epa.

He also met possible competitors and caught a glimpse of a prototype of Jaguar Land Rover’s new Defender vehicle, which will be used in the “Driving Challenge” of the 2020 games, the event’s organizers said on Twitter.

Harry’s trip to the Netherlands comes after he became a father for the first time on Monday when his wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their son.

The newborn, who is seventh in line to the UK throne, was presented to the world in front of cameras on Thursday.

The baby’s name was revealed later in the day on the Instagram page of the duke and duchess of Sussex to be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The next edition of the Invictus Games will take place in the Hague between May 9-16, 2020.

Hague mayor Pauline Krikke said: “I am delighted that The Hague can provide a platform for these brave men and women.”

epa-sh/ch