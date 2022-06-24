A TV still provided by HBO Max that shows Diana Maria Riva as Adela Torres Castelli and Juan Javier Cardenas as Victor Castelli during a scene from the new HBO Max comedy series "Gordita Chronicles." EFE/Lara Solanki HBO Max

A TV still provided by HBO Max that shows Olivia Goncalves (left) as Cucu, Savannah Nicole Ruiz (center) as Emilia and Diana Maria Riva (right) as Adela Torres Castelli during a scene from the new HBO Max comedy series "Gordita Chronicles." EFE/Lara Solanki HBO Max

A TV still provided by HBO Max that shows Savannah Nicole Ruiz (center) as Emilia, Diana Maria Riva (second from right) as Adela Torres Castelli, and Juan Javier Cardenas (right) as Victor Castelli, during a scene from the new HBO Max comedy series "Gordita Chronicles." EFE/Laura Magruder HBO Max

A Dominican family accustomed to the good life relocates to Miami in the 1980s in hopes of even greater prosperity, but the United States fails to live up to the hype and their own lofty expectations.

That unique look at one Latino family's immigrant experience is the subject of "Gordita Chronicles," a coming-of-age comedy series co-executive produced by acclaimed Hispanic actresses Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña that premiered Thursday on the HBO Max subscription-based video streaming platform.

"The script is a lot of fun. Zoe asked if I would read this to direct, and of course I said yes before I even read it, because I just love Zoe and I know anything she's attached to" will uplift the Hispanic community, Longoria told Efe.

Colorful, endearing and packed with laughs, "Gordita Chronicles" takes a fresh approach with its focus on an affluent family of four headed by Victor Castelli (Juan Javier Cardenas), a marketing executive who receives an attractive job offer in the US at a leading airline, and Adela (Diana Maria Riva), a vivacious woman but someone highly resistant to change.

"What I love about our family is they're leaving the Dominican Republic with everything ... they have a big house, they have a big family, they have a community, they have friends, they have a great job," the 47-year-old actress and producer said.

