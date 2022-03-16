The sound of gunshots and a barricaded road interrupted the first visit by new Interior Minister Izkia Siches on 15 March 2022 to the restive southern region of Araucania, the scene of a long-running conflict involving Mapuche indigenous people, government security forces and forestry companies. EFE/Mario Quilondran

The sound of gunshots and a barricaded road interrupted the first visit by new Interior Minister Izkia Siches on 15 March 2022 to the restive southern region of Araucania, the scene of a long-running conflict involving Mapuche indigenous people, government security forces and forestry companies. EFE/Mario Quilondran

The sound of gunshots and a barricaded road interrupted the first visit by new Chilean Interior Minister Izkia Siches on 15 March 2022 to the restive southern region of Araucania, the scene of a long-running conflict involving Mapuche indigenous people, government security forces and forestry companies. EFE/Mario Quilondran

The sound of gunshots and a barricaded road interrupted the first visit by new Chilean Interior Minister Izkia Siches to the restive southern region of Araucania, the scene of a long-running conflict involving Mapuche indigenous people, government security forces and forestry companies.

Tuesday's incident occurred as the minister was traveling on a rural road near the town of Temucuicui - more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of this capital - to meet with a prominent local indigenous leader.