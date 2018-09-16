Runners participate in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

A long shutter speed image shows runners participating in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Runners participate in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Kenya's Gladys Cherono crosses the finish line to win the women's category of the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Winner Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge finishes the race in the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Kenyan athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono won their respective Berlin Marathon races on Sunday and set new records.

Kipchoge set a new world record in completed the course around the German capital with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds, beating his compatriot Dennis Kimetto's 2014 marathon time of 2:02:57.

"The winning time is official, and it is another second faster: 2:01:39 for Eliud Kipchoge! Congratulations!" tweeted the race's organizers after his provisional time was bettered by one second.

"Such a big improvement has not been seen in 50 years!"

His compatriots Amos Kipruto and Wilson Kipsang completed the podium coming second and third, with times of 2:06:23 and 2:06:48 respectively.

The women's race also proved victorious for Kenya, with Cherono clinching a win and a new course record with a time of 2:18:10.

She was followed by Ethiopian athletes Ruti Aga (2:18:34) and Tirunesh Dibaba (2:18:55).

All three women beat the 2:19 record: "Never in the history of marathon running have three women broken 2:19 in one race!" tweeted the marathon.

Some 44,000 runners were signed up for Sunday's 42-kilometer (26-mile) marathon that culminates at the iconic Brandenburg Gate.