The newest project by Gaggan Anand, an acclaimed Michelin-starred chef whose previous locale has topped many best restaurants lists in recent years, is officially opening to the public on Friday in Bangkok with an innovative concept focused on offering a rebellious and irreverent rock-and-roll feel to complement a delectable avant-garde menu.

Over the past two decades, the Indian cuisinier has climbed through the ranks of the high-end gastronomy industry to become one of the planet's highest-profile chefs with his former restaurant in the Thai capital, Gaggan, which closed its doors in August after a falling out with his business partner. Gaggan came in fourth in the 2019 World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking and was placed second in the Asia category, only surpassed by Singapore's Odette in the No. 1 spot.