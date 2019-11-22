A group of Canadian researchers announced Thursday the discovery of what they consider a new type of lung injury linked to vaping.

The disease, similar to bronchiolitis obliterans, is different from lung disease, known as EVALI, connected to the use of electronic cigarettes recently detected in the United States, the researchers said.

The research, which was published Thursday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, was based on a 17-year-old boy who uses daily electronic cigarettes and THC, the main psychoactive in cannabis, who developed a persistent cough and was eventually taken to hospital.