MIA20. NUThe United Nations provided this photo of the new US ambassador to the world body, Kelly Craft, talking to reporters at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, Sept. 12. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/UN

The United Nations provided this photo of the new US ambassador to the world body, Kelly Craft, presenting her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Sept. 12. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/UN

The woman selected by President Donald Trump to represent the United States at the United Nations began her tenure Thursday by pledging to work with other nations to make a freer and more prosperous world for all.

"I come to the UN not only as the president's emissary but as a voice of America's unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and, whenever possible, the peaceful resolution of conflicts," Kelly Craft told reporters.