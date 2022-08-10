People wait in line for the monkeypox vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco on 9 August 2022. EFE/EPA/John G. Mabanglo

A healthcare worker administers the monkeypox vaccine at Barnsdall Art Park in Los Angeles on 9 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

New US plan could allow fivefold increase in monkeypox vaccination

President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a change in vaccine administration protocol which could increase by 500 percent the number of people in the United States who receive the monkeypox vaccine.

"A game changer," was how the White House monkeypox response coordinator, Robert Fenton, characterized the decision.

Under the emergency use authorization issued by the FDA, medical providers will be allowed to administer one-fifth of a full dose of the Jynneos vaccine to adults using a technique known as intradermal vaccination: depositing the vaccine into rather than under the skin.