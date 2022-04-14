The Hyundai Palisade 2023 is presented at the 2022 New York International Automotive Show in New York City on April 13, 2022. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

Jaehoon Chang, the presidente and CEO of the Hyundai Motor Company, receives the World Car of the Year Award for the Hyundai Iconic 5 at the 2022 New York International Automotive Show in New York City on April 13, 2022. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4Xe High Altitude was presented at the 2022 New York International Automotive Show in New York City on April 13, 2022. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

The automobile sector on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to electric vehicles at the opening of the 2022 New York International Automobile Show with the presentation of several new electronic models, including the Chrysler Airflow, which will soon be arriving on the market.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the New York show - the most popular among auto manufacturers because it is a showcase for presenting new developments in all-terrain SUV vehicles, once again opened its doors on Wednesday on the first of two days devoted to the communications media.

Although the New York show still has not recovered the level of activity that made it one of the three most important such events in North America, it will be open to the general public starting on Friday and running through Sunday, April 24,