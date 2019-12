The Color of Power: Heroes, Sheroes, and Their Creators exhibition celebrates comic artists and superheroes from diverse backgrounds in New York, United States, 27 December 2019. Photograph courtesy of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute. EFE/Argenis Apolinario/CCCADI/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS

The Color of Power: Heroes, Sheroes, and Their Creators in New York celebrates comic artists from diverse backgrounds.

The exhibition at the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute features works by artists with roots in Antigua, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the United States.