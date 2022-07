Ice-cream truck in New York is selling 'Eat the Rich' popsicles in the shape of some of the world's wealthiest men, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

A pop up ice cream truck in New York is selling 'Eat the Rich' popsicles in the shape of some of the world's wealthiest men, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

From Munch Musk, Suck Zuck, Snack on Jack, Gobble Gates and Bite Bezos, customers can choose from five different ice cream flavors in the shapes of billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Jack Ma.

(...)