Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa (C-R) is tackled by Jack Goodhue (C-L) of New Zealand during a Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 06 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Handre Pollard (L) of South Africa passes the ball while Jack Goodhue of New Zealand looks on during a Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 06 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa (L, top) in action during a Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 06 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

New Zealand completed a remarkable second-half comeback to edge South Africa 32-30 here Saturday in the sixth and final round of four-nation Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks came into the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium having already clinched the 2018 title thanks to a 35-17 win over Argentina last Saturday in Buenos Aires.

It seemed, however, like New Zealand would stumble to a final-round loss when it trailed by 12 points with just four minutes to play.

But the Kiwis mounted a furious comeback that was capped off by flanker Ardie Savea's try in the final minute.

With the win, New Zealand got revenge for a narrow 36-34 home loss to the Springboks in the fourth round, the powerhouse squad's only defeat in this year's Rugby Championship.

One final game remains to be played - a sixth-round match on Saturday between host Argentina and Australia in Salta.