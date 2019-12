An undated handout picture provided by Air New Zealand shows the carrier's new edible coffee cups. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/AIR NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand's flag carrier Air New Zealand has begun serving coffee in vanilla-flavored edible cups in an attempt to eliminate the waste generated by the eight million disposable cups it uses each year.

"Its not only retaining its warmth but I can also eat this when I'm finished with my coffee," the airlines' head of customer experience, Katie Holmetier, said in a promotional video released on Wednesday.