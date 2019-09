A handout photo made available by the Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa Fotografía of an aerial view of the Burnt Church of Hippos where a mosaic was recently unearthed. EFE/Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa/Michael Eisenberg

A handout photo made available by the Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa Fotografía of archaeologist Jessica Rentz cleaning a recently unearthed mosaic at the Burnt Church of Hippos. EFE/Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa/Michael Eisenberg

A mosaic has been discovered that could open a debate over where the Feeding the Multitude miracle took place.

It was unearthed on a hill near the Sea of ??Galilee within the remains of the ancient city of Hippos, the place from where Christians are said to have witnessed Jesus walking on water.