Brazilian national soccer team coach Tite (R) announces the final 23-man roster for the World Cup in Russia during a press conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil named on Monday a national squad led on offense by Neymar, Phillipe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus in preparation for next month's World Cup in Russia, where the Brazilians hope to be crowned champions for the sixth time.

The final 23-man roster released here by national coach Tite includes few changes to the line-up that allowed Brazil to finish top of the South American qualifiers by 10 points.

The big absence from the list is Dani Alves, who will miss the World Cup due to an injury he suffered while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final.

To fill the gap, Tite has called on Fagner and Danilo.

Neymar was included on the list even though he just returned to training this Sunday, after the injury to his right foot he suffered last February playing for PSG.

Brazil's team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, said the x-ray images taken last Saturday in Paris showed that Neymar has made a very good recovery.

The doctor said Neymar will be able to start normal training again beginning next Monday, when he is scheduled to join the rest of the team at the training facility in Teresopolis.

Lasmar does not rule out the possibility of Neymar being in the line-up in the friendlies that Brazil will play against Croatia on June 3 and against Austria on June 10, with the last to be contested at the World Cup on June 17 against Switzerland in Rostov.

Roster:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma-ITA), Ederson (Manchester City-GBR) and Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Danilo (Man City), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan) and Pedro Geromel (Gremio).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea), Fernandinho (Man City), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Paulinho (Barcelona), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) and Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan).

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus) and Taison (Shakhtar).