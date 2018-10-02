Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr on Tuesday hailed his coach Thomas Tuchel, just one day ahead of PSG's home game against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

At a pre-match press conference, the Brazil forward reiterated that working under the German coach has helped him as a player, since Tuchel aspires to win every game.

"He has brought something new to Paris Saint-Germain," Neymar said, according to the French club's official website.

"He is a young coach that knows what he wants. He shows us that every training session. Working with him is a great experience," the Brazilian star explained.

Neymar acknowledged that he is not in top physical form at the moment, but does his best in training sessions to improve his performance.

"I'm not yet back to 100 percent. But nobody is, because it's only the start of the season. Teams plan to be ready in February, March," he said.

Neymar stressed that he is delighted to be able to take part in PSG matches, noting that "I'm always happy to be on the pitch, playing soccer."

"I try to improve every day, every match, to help my team as much as possible," he added.