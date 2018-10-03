Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel (L) talks to star forward Neymar Jr. after replacing the Brazilian late in a Group C Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade. The match was played on Oct. 3, 2018, at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Neymar Jr. scored a hat trick to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a lopsided 6-1 victory here Wednesday night over Red Star Belgrade in Champions League group-stage action.

The three goals scored by the talented 26-year-old forward give him 30 total in Europe's premier club soccer competition and tie him with former superstar Kaka for the most ever by a Brazilian player.

Neymar notched the first and last goals of the match at Parc des Princes Stadium on free kicks and was the key playmaker for PSG, which got its other scoring contributions from Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Red Star had been barred from selling tickets to its fans due to crowd trouble during an Aug. 29 playoff-round game in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg.

But the Serbian club's supporters would not have had much to cheer about had they been in the stands, with PSG completely dominating the proceedings from start to finish.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a free kick that grazed off the left upright and into the back of the net and then volleyed a pass from Mbappe into the roof of the goal two minutes later to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Cavani got in on the act in the 37th minute when he worked around a pair of Red Star players and fired off a shot that tipped off the leg of Australian defender Milos Degenek and past Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Di Maria finished off the first-half barrage with a volley off a pass from Thomas Meunier in the 41st minute.

Despite the big 4-0 lead, PSG remained hungry for more goals in the second half.

Mbappe, the breakout star of the 2018 World Cup for champion France, came close to scoring on a pair of occasions over the first 20 minutes of the second half before putting the ball in the back of the net in the 70th minute.

Neymar set up the goal with an exquisite pass to Juan Bernat, who gave the ball up to Mbappe for an easy score.

Red Star midfielder Marko Marin pulled one back for the Serbian club in the 74th minute, while Neymar completed his hat trick with a curving free kick inside the right upright in minute 81.

With the win, PSG (three points) is tied atop Group C with Liverpool, although the Reds can retake sole possession of first with a victory or draw Wednesday night against Napoli.