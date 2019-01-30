Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar Jr. reacts during the French League Cup quarter final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar (L) falls as he vied for the ball against Guingamp’s Lebogang Phiri during the French League Cup quarter final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup quarter final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

France's Paris Saint-Germain announced Wednesday that the French club's Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. is set to be out of soccer for about 10 weeks due to a recurring right foot injury, adding that the forward will not undergo surgery.

The 26-year-old international suffered an injury to his oft-injured fifth right metatarsal bone on the outside of his right foot during the capital team's 2-0 defeat of RC Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16 match Wednesday, Jan. 23.

"Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks," PSG said in a statement, adding that the decision was the conclusion "after detailed analysis by the specialists."

The Brazilian superstar broke his fifth metatarsal bone and was sidelined for 80 days last season, forcing him to miss 15 matches with the Ligue 1 champion from Feb. 26 to May 17, 2018.

On March 3, 2018 the Brazilian soccer confederation (CBF) compelled PSG to have the player undergo surgery in Brazil by the Brazilian national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar.

The March 3, 2018 surgery ultimately allowed Neymar to play for Brazil in the 2018 World Cup.

Yet this time, the medical advice and final decision has been vastly different; no surgery, only rest and recovery.

"On Tuesday evening Paris Saint-Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr.'s right foot," the PSG statement read.

"A consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.'s injury to the fifth right metatarsal. Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol," it added.

As a result of this decision, Neymar is expected to miss the UEFA Champions League, the most important competition for PSG this season, for which the team spent roughly 400 million euros in the summer off-season to gain new players.

Neymar is the most expensive player in the world as PSG paid 222 million euros ($254 million) for the forward in August 2016 in a surprise move which brought Neymar Jr. from Barcelona to Paris.

"Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown," added the Ligue 1 side.