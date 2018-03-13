Paris Saint Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al Khelaifi (L) speaks during a press conference with Neymar Sr. (R), father of Brazilian soccer player at PSG Neymar Jr., in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al Khelaifi (L) speaks during a press conference with Neymar Sr., father of Brazilian soccer player at PSG Neymar Jr., in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian striker Neymar has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain, his father said here Tuesday at a joint press conference with club president Nasser al Khelaifi.

"Neymar has a future at PSG. His present is also PSG," Neymar Santos Sr., who is also his son's agent, said, after he and al Khelaifi paid a visit to Proyecto Neymar Jr, the foundation the player and his dad established in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo state, to aid children from poor families.

The Qatari mogul arrived in Brazil on Monday, accompanied by PSG sporting director Antero Henrique.

The club executives dined with Neymar Jr. and Sr. at the player's coastal mansion near Rio de Janeiro, where the striker has been recuperating from the foot surgery he underwent March 3.

"He is happy, very motivated and excited to come back as soon as possible," al Khelaifi said Tuesday of PSG's marquee player. "He is doing everything possible to return, we hope he will be back to play in the league and the (French) cup this season."

Brazilian media speculated that al Khelaifi was motivated to make the trip by rumors that his star was thinking of a move to Real Madrid after the Blancos eliminated PSG from the Champions League last week with Neymar unable to play.

PSG paid Barcelona a world-record 222 million euros ($264 million) last summer to settle Neymar's buyout clause and bring him to Paris.

Neymar Sr. said that his son was grateful for al Khelaifi's assurances of PSG's "unconditional support" during his recovery.

Before the injury, Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

The striker is expected to be fit in time to play for Brazil in the 2018 World Cup, which gets under way in June.