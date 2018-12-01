Los Angeles Chargers player Damion Square tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (left) during the second half of an NFL game at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, USA on Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt runs unopposed to the end zone for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt following the release of a video that shows the star running back shoving a young woman to the ground and kicking her at a hotel early this year.

The team said in a statement on Friday night that it learned that an incident involving Hunt had occurred in February at a hotel in downtown Cleveland, adding that at that time the NFL and police had begun an investigation.

"As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released (Friday) confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately," the Chiefs said.

The surveillance video at the Metropolitan at the 9 hotel in Cleveland, where Hunt has an apartment, shows the player having an argument with a woman while other people try to hold him back.

He then shoves the woman after the exchange of words, and she retaliates by striking him in the face.

Several people then appear to be trying to restrain Hunt (off-camera at the time) before he breaks free and shoves a man into the woman, knocking both of them to the ground.

Finally, Hunt walks over to the woman and kicks her while she is kneeling on the ground.

"I deeply regret what I did," Hunt said in a statement shortly after he was suspended by the NFL and cut by the Chiefs. "I hope to move on from this."

Cleveland police confirmed that no arrests were made on the night of the incident and that no charges were filed.

The Chiefs had not seen the video prior to its release on Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.

Hunt was a key part of a Chiefs team that has one of the league's best records (9-2) this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in rushing through 11 games of the 16-game season.

The 23-year-old Hunt, who made the Pro Bowl last year, rushed for a league-leading 1,327 yards in 2017.