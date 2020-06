NGO delivers food to small towns in the Karoo, South Africa

'Corona baby' Liane lies sleeping on her mother's bed in Nieu Bethesda, South Africa, 11 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Sally Webster holds her newly born 'corona baby' Emily in her tiny house in Nieu Bethesda, South Africa, 11 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A family cooks all the parts of a sheep for an upcoming funeral at the God Voorsien Sopcombuis in Nieu Bethesda, South Africa, 11 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A family waits for a food handout outside their house in Nieu Bethesda, South Africa, 11 June 2020. Many of the local homes do not have electricity or running water, and the owners have to collect firewood to heat the house and cook.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A line of local children waits for food at a daily mobile soup kitchen in the tiny border town of Willowmore, South Africa, 12 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Two military veterans stand together in the winter cold after receiving blankets from the NGO Gift of the Givers in Willowmore, South Africa, 12 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08493494

Gift of the Givers local coordinator Corene Conradie greets owner of the God Voorsien Sopcombuis soup kitchen in Nieu Bethesda, South Africa, 11 June 2020. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Gift of the Givers local coordinator Corene Conradie puts a donated face mask on one of the students of a local school for the disabled during a food and mask handout, Graaff Reinet, South Africa, 11 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Local children queue for food during the night as NGO Gift of the Givers delivers the daily soup and bread in Graaff Reinet, South Africa, 11 June 2020. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A young boy runs barefoot to join the queue at a daily mobile soup kitchen in the tiny border town of Willowmore, South Africa, 12 June 2020.EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK