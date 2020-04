Mohsen Sarhan, the CEO of a charity affiliated with the Egyptian Food Bank, speaks to media in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

People who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus wear face masks as they wait in line to collect food distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank, in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

People who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus wear face masks as they wait in line to collect food distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank, in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A woman carries a box with food to be distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank to people who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A worker unloads boxes with food to be distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank to people who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A worker wearing a face mask and gloves unloads packs of beverages to be distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank to people who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A worker unloads boxes with food to be distributed by the non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank to people who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in New Cairo, Egypt, 15 April 2020 (issued 16 April 2020). EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Ramadan al-Saedi, 25, started unloading food trucks for the Egyptian Food Bank, a charity organisation which connects donors with people suffering from hunger, a couple of weeks ago after he lost his previous job due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Destiny,” a smiling al-Saedi tells Efe as he explains why he quit the date trade which has seen demand plummet since the outbreak of the pandemic.EFE-EPA

ta/ks