NGO tackles island of polystyrene clogging Hennops River in South Africa

Pretoria (South Africa), 15/02/2021.- Hennops Revival NPO volunteers and homeless men play with a trash bag during cleaning up a floating island of trash on the Hennops River, Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2021. The NPO supports local homeless men by giving them food and shelter, empowering them with growing their own food and helping them on a personal level. In return the men help Hennops Revival clean the local Hennops River from its often mountains of trash. The philosophy of the NPO is that the homeless form part of the river as they live on its banks and to this end have seen the importance of helping both the river and the homeless. (Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

