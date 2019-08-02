Sophie Beau (L), Europe vice president of NGO SOS Mediterranee and Francois Thomas (R), France president of NGO Mediterranee pose in front the new rescue vessel 'Ocean Viking' of the French NGO SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders in the port of Marseille, France, Aug. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The NGO-operated Ocean Viking vessel set sail Friday from southern France to lead the search and rescue operation efforts in the central Mediterranean Sea following months of EU inaction to tackle the swelling numbers of people that embark on the world's deadliest migration route.

It's predecessor, the Aquarius, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Méditerranée had been repeatedly denied entry to Italian ports, forcing it to dock in both Malta and Spain, and was accused of waste mismanagement and criminal activity which brought its rescue efforts to an end in December 2018.

The Ocean Viking, which is a more spacious and better-adapted ship, has become the largest vessel operating in the Mediterranean over the summer months at a time when the number of people embarking on the deadly route rises considerably due to the favorable weather conditions.

The Ocean Viking will now take on the huge challenge of searching for and rescuing men, women and children with no cooperation or assistance from the European Union.

"Civil society is taking on a role that should have corresponded to governments, but they do not want to undertake the task of helping all these people who risk their lives in Mediterranean waters," Fréderic Penard, director of operations for SOS Méditerranée, told Efe.

And amid a steady trickle of catastrophes in European waters, NGOs are resilient and refuse to cease their efforts.

The Aquarius embarked on its final operation last summer when it disembarked in Valencia.

Since then the French NGOs have been searching for a substitute which they found in Norway: a 69.3 meters long and 15.5 meters wide vessel that had previously worked to rescue personnel working on oil rigs in the North Sea.

"It was not easy to find, it has taken seven months of searching, but the result has been satisfactory because we have been able to feed into Ocean Viking all the experience that we had obtained with the Aquarius," Penard added.

It costs 14,000 euros a day to operate the ship which relies exclusively on private donations.

Among the new services the Ocean Viking offers, highlights include a fully equipped medical center which enjoys three separate spaces, as well as more bathrooms with individual showers and baths.

The people that are rescued have been exposed to terrible humanitarian conditions for months, Sam Turner, head of the mission for MSF, told Efe.

The Ocean Viking will face even larger challenges than its predecessor.

Since the Aquarius ceased operations, there has been a breakdown in the consensus on how to tackle the migrant crisis within the EU, particularly following the radical stance the Italian government has taken blocking and disallowing any disembarkations at its ports and condemning the activities of NGO rescue missions in the Mediterranean.

Italy has also closed down a control center located in Rome that centralized information about boats that were adrift which was then shared with vessels, like the Aquarius, with the ability to assist in their search and rescue.

Ocean Viking will not enjoy the assistance of this defunct service but it will have other resources.

The Norwegian vessel's bridge, the platform where the Ocean Viking is commanded, is much higher and as such visibility is better at high seas, Marc Carbonell, a member of the SOS Méditerranée rescue team who also worked on the Aquarius, told Efe.

In addition to improved visibility, it also has 360-degree vision, no blind spots has two radars and night vision cameras.

"Overall, it is better prepared to detect drifting boats," Carbonell added.

"It will be less complicated. We have done our best to overcome that difficulty. We stand guard round the clock."

However, Carbonell fears they will miss the information the Aquarius enjoyed at high seas.

"Nobody will be coordinating us. We will patrol and be prepared for what may happen at any moment," he assured Efe.

The new vessel also has four speedboats which will give crewmembers more flexibility and the ability to reach boats in critical conditions quickly.

The new mission will be using a gangplank, a design the NGOs used on the Aquarius, to assist migrants in getting onboard.

The first ones to be taken aboard are women and children who on the Ocean Viking will enjoy private cabins.

These areas have been decorated in a bespoke way, thinking particularly in the children, with the hope that the emotional trauma migrants may be experiencing will be eased by their new surroundings.

The children's and women's quarters will lead directly onto the medical center where a midwife will be available for the many pregnant women who often embark on the perilous sea routes.

Turner told Efe that it is always shocking to see heavily pregnant women on these boats and wondered what they were fleeing from?

He added that they witnessed six people going into labor aboard the Aquarius as well as a baby who had just been born on a migrant boat. Once mother and baby had boarded the rescue ship, rescuers cut the umbilical cord.

The Ocean Viking also has a private room where women can talk to doctors about their often traumatic experiences in their journeys to Europe. Many are tortured, raped and beaten en route.

Men will also enjoy separate, covered areas, that are less damp and cold than those aboard the Aquarius where migrants were forced to sleep on the deck whatever the weather.

"They are exhausted, tired, scared, they don't know where they are, it is chaos from a mental perspective. They arrive with horrible stories," Carbonell said.

Although medical operations will not be possible onboard, the facilities will give doctors the possibility of stabilizing individuals who are ill and the front of the ship has a helipad in case emergency evacuations are required.

Tuner told Efe that all crewmembers, from cooks to sailors, had received training to deal with emergencies.

Crewmembers and the ship are ready to take on search and rescue missions, but the big question on everyone's minds is what they will do once migrants have been rescued?

"We can accommodate up to 200 people, but it is important that we can disembark them," Penard continued.

"For three years we have demanded that European governments find a system that allows people not to die in the central Mediterranean.

"It is not a problem of Italy or Malta, it is a problem of the whole of Europe.

"It is possible to do something to rescue these people.

"States don't do it, civil society has to do it," Penard concluded. EFE-EPA.

