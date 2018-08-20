Italian road bicycle racer Vincenzo Nibali is set to compete in the 2018 Vuelta a España, the organizers of the tour confirmed on Monday.

The organization confirmed the participation of Nibali in a statement on its official website, noting that the Italian racer will wear number 1 at the start of the Spanish Grand Tour in Malaga on Aug. 25.

"Vincenzo Nibali officialized his participation to the 73rd edition of La Vuelta after he got the green light from the doctors following his crash up to l'Alpe d'Huez that forced him to pull out of the Tour de France with a broken vertebra after stage 12," the organizers said.

"A successful La Vuelta for me would mean being a protagonist in some nice stages," Nibali said.

Nibali, the winner of the 2013 and 2016 Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France of 2017, recalled that his best moments in the Tour of Spain were in 2010, when he won.

"Of course my best memory remains my overall win in 2010, the first Grand Tour I won. It's been a milestone in my career," he said.

The Spanish event's general director, Javier Guillen, praised the Italian racer and welcomed his participation in the tour.

"It's a luxury to have Nibali in contention once again. In addition to having won it, he showed his commitment to the race last year by doing his best to climb on the second step of the final podium (as in 2013)," Guillen added.

With Nibali, there will be four winners of La Vuelta who are set to compete this year: Alejandro Valverde (2009), Nibali (2010), Fabio Aru (2015) and Nairo Quintana (2016).