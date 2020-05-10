Steven Garmendia, as Spider-Man, along with Diederich Diaz, a street artist, are seen performing on an avenue in Managua, Nicaragua, 09 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Street artist Steven Garmendia dressed as Spider-Man is seen performing on an avenue in Managua, Nicaragua, 09 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Every weekday, Spider-Man jumps out from traffic lights in Managua to rescue his family finances, however Nicaragua's COVID-19 epidemic is preventing him from achieving his main feat of “bringing home the bacon.”

Along with a Venom without his suit, Spider-Man earns a living by performing “faro” or a performance, such as street dancing, at traffic lights amidst window cleaners and street vendors, who are part of an army of more than 1.5 million underemployed in the country, according to official data. EFE-EPA