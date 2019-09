Photo taken Sept. 16, 2019, showing a baby scarlet macaw born in June at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua. Zoo employees have named the little bird - a member of a species in danger of extinction - "Milagros" (Miracles). EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

Photo taken Sept. 16, 2019, showing a baby scarlet macaw born in June at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua. Zoo employees have named the little bird - a member of a species in danger of extinction - "Milagros" (Miracles). EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's National Zoo has welcomed a baby scarlet macaw, a species in danger of extinction, born in captivity at the zoo for the first time, zoo authorities reported Monday.

"This is the first time that we've incubated an egg," the director of the Wild Animals Reproduction Center at the Nicaragua Zoo, Eduardo Sacasa, told EFE.