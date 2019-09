El Nuevo Diario, a Managua-based newspaper run by Nicaraguan media group ND Medios, ceased publication on Sept. 27, 2019, in the face of economic pressures exerted by the government of President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A street vendor offers to sell a copy of the final edition of Nicaraguan newspaper El Nuevo Diario to a motorist on Sept. 27, 2019, in Managua, Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Anti-riot police arrive at the offices of El Nuevo Diario in Managua, Nicaragua, after learning on Sept. 27, 2019, that the newspaper had ceased publication. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Two newspapers and a website run by Nicaraguan media group ND Medios ceased publication on Friday in the face of economic pressures exerted by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

El Nuevo Diario said in an editorial that it was shutting down both its printed and digital editions due to "economic, technical and logistical difficulties that make their operations unsustainable."